VERIFY: Should you wait to vaccinate your child if they are about to turn 12?

“The answer is the child should be vaccinated as soon as possible and there is no reason to wait,” Dr. Bhuyan said.



Both Dr. Bhuyan and the CDC said the vaccine is based on the projected immune response. Children have a more robust immune system, so less vaccine is needed to get the same protection.



Bhuyan said getting the shot earlier not only provides the protection the vaccine provides earlier, but also may help the child avoid more side effects.



“With the lower dose of the 10 micrograms for children we do end up seeing fewer side effects for children,“ Dr. Bhuyan said.



So we can verify that even if your child is about to turn 12, don’t wait. Getting vaccinated now will get them protected earlier and may lead to fewer side effects.



In addition, the CDC says it is *not recommended to give pain relievers before the vaccination to prevent those side effects. If you have a question about what to do after, the CDC says you should talk to your child’s pediatrician.



“My basic take-home message to parents is to make sure you get your child vaccinated as soon as possible and get the appropriate dosing at that time," Dr. Bhuyan said.