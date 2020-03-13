Six municipal school districts have added another week to spring break due to coronavirus concerns

Arlington, Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, Lakeland, and Millington now will be off the weeks of March 16-20 and March 23-27.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The six Memphis-area municipal school districts have added another week to spring break. Arlington, Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, Lakeland, and Millington now will be off the weeks of March 16-20 and March 23-27.

Information Regarding: Coronavirus-related Cancellations

The COVID-19 pandemic is rapidly evolving, and we have been closely monitoring the situation. After serious and considerable deliberation and input from many stakeholders, the six municipal Shelby County superintendents in Arlington, Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, Lakeland, and Millington have made the collective decision to cancel classes, extracurricular activities, and sporting events through the week following Spring Break.

At this time, we are closing schools through Friday, March 27th. This will provide opportunities for social distancing, thorough disinfection of schools and buses, and contingency planning in case prolonged closures are required at some point in the future.

We ask that families do not simply view this as an extended Spring Break or additional vacation time. Families should heed the warnings of health experts and limit your social interactions during this time to prevent the spread of the virus.

Thank you for your support as we navigate this challenging situation. We will continue to seek the advice of health professionals as developments occur and make updates as necessary.