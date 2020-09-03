Six total cases of COVID-19 coronavirus confirmed in Tennessee

Two new cases were reported in Middle Tennessee Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to six.

The Tennessee Department of Health said the state now has six COVID-19 cases confirmed.

The fifth and six cases, two adult males, were reported out of Middle Tennessee Tuesday.

Other cases were confirmed in Davidson County, Shelby County, and Williamson County. The TDH said going forward, it will no longer identify specific counties -- but will report which region of Tennessee the patients are in.

There are still no confirmed cases in East Tennessee and TDH said the overall risk to the public remains low as COVID-19 is not currently widespread in Tennessee or the United States.

The TDH said it will now post COVID-19 updates online at 2 p.m. each day at this link.

The State Public Health Laboratory is now running COVID-19 testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.

TDH Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

• Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

• Stay home if you are sick

• Stay away from people who are sick

COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877-857-2945 and is available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central time.