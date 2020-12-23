x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Coronavirus

Slave Haven, W. C. Handy Museum temporarily close amid COVID-19 pandemic

In a statement Wednesday, the museum operators said a re-opening date has not yet been set.
Slave Haven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum and the W. C. Handy Museum will temporarily close until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns.

In a statement Wednesday, the museum operators said re-opening dates for each have not yet been set.

"Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum will be closed temporarily due to the safer at home order issued by the Shelby County Health Department's directive regarding COVID-19. This decision was made for the safety concern of visitors and staff.

The museum will remain closed until further notice. Notification will be given regarding re-opening date.

Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum is located at 826 no. Second St."
Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum
Slavery in America began as a part of a long history of international trade in goods and people. In one of the largest forced migrations in history, millions of Africans crossed the Atlantic from the 16th to the 19th centuries through the horrific "Middle Passage."
Slavehavenmemphis

"The W. C. Handy Memphis Home & Museum will be closed temporarily due to the Safer at Home directive by the Shelby County Health Department regarding COVID-19.

The W. C. Handy Museum, located at Beale & Fourth St., will remain closed until further notice."
wc handy museum and library
The museum is located in the heart of Florence, Alabama. Her nickname ( "Alabama Renaissance City"). The W.C. Handy Cabin, Museum and library is dedicated to one of Florence's most famous sons known as the "Father of the Blues", Handy was born in a log cabin at this site in 1873.
W C HANDY MUSEUM AND

Related Articles