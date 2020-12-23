Slave Haven, W. C. Handy Museum temporarily close amid COVID-19 pandemic

In a statement Wednesday, the museum operators said a re-opening date has not yet been set.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum and the W. C. Handy Museum will temporarily close until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns.

In a statement Wednesday, the museum operators said re-opening dates for each have not yet been set.

"Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum will be closed temporarily due to the safer at home order issued by the Shelby County Health Department's directive regarding COVID-19. This decision was made for the safety concern of visitors and staff.

The museum will remain closed until further notice. Notification will be given regarding re-opening date.

Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum is located at 826 no. Second St."

"The W. C. Handy Memphis Home & Museum will be closed temporarily due to the Safer at Home directive by the Shelby County Health Department regarding COVID-19.

The W. C. Handy Museum, located at Beale & Fourth St., will remain closed until further notice."