Some Collierville parents continue protests over a mask mandate for schools

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Some parents in Collierville have been protesting the Shelby County Health Department’s mask mandate for all schools in the County.
Saturday, some of those parents got together at Suggs Park to continue discussing their opposition to COVID-19 health restrictions in schools.
"We need a school board and superintendent that will listen to the parents and their concerns. And people can be on all different places in terms of their concerns about masking, COVID, vaccinations, or none of those things. How they feel they should be applied, but we have not been heard and that is a problem,” said Bob Hendry, a Collierville parent.
Saturday’s meeting was advertised as a public gathering, but when our crews arrived, everyone left and went to a new location.