Some states make plans to gradually reopen certain businesses, and it can’t come soon enough for smaller stores

Mom and pop stores have taken a beating during coronavirus pandemic while some big retailers have flourished

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — In tonight's ransom note: when to reopen?

The topic is turning heated, pitting people anxious to get back to work versus the need to minimize spread of the coronavirus pandemic. You could hear the anguish in Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves’ voice Friday as he extended “stay at home” orders one more week, and he made a good point that hasn't really been talked about much.

Mom and pop stores, the ones who sell everything from jewelry to clothing, are closed because their businesses aren't considered essential. But big box stores, such as Sam's, Costco, Walmart, and Target, get to stay open because they sell essential items like food and tires.

But big box stores also jewelry and clothes and just about anything else you want that's not essential, which exposes a real flaw in these “stay at home” orders with no easy solution.

The result though is painful for locally-owned businesses. They were already locked in battle with big box stores before a pandemic. Now they're fighting for survival, and big box stores are making record profits.