Southern Heritage Classic Cancelled due to COVID-19, other major events are still pending

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — News of major event cancellations and changes due to COVID-19 are pouring into the Local 24 Newsroom.

Wednesday, officials with the Southern Heritage Classic announced the 31st annual event will not take place in September. The news is a big blow to Memphis, financially, as the event brings $25 to $26 million into the city.

Every year, Michelle Boyd and her family make the three-hour trip from Jackson, MS, to Memphis for the Southern Heritage Classic.

“It seems like everything just keeps getting knocked out for 2020. This year has been a year,” Boyd explained. “My parents, my mom, and my dad we are all Jackson State graduates, along with my aunts. It’s a Tiger, JSU Tiger family, so it’s just an annual tradition we have done every year.”

However, based on continual data from the Shelby County Health Department, founder Fred Jones said this year he’s not taking a risk.

“It becomes very apparent that you can’t do the tailgate, you can’t do the parade. The game was very limited, our bands would have been very limited because they would have to be six feet apart,” Jones said.

He said this year is the second time in three years he’s had to cancel the football game.

“At the end of the day, we want to have another day and we have the contract with the schools for the next four years, so it doesn’t affect that,“ Jones stressed.

It’s not known yet if other major events across the Bluff City will still happen.

Local 24 News has learned Memphis in May board will meet Thursday morning to discuss its fate. The festivities were originally postponed until October due to COVID-19.

“We’re trying to get some normalcy back, as far as the real stuff, the work stuff, real world things. But some of the fun things are being cancelled out,” Boyd said.

Elvis Week at Graceland is still scheduled for August.

