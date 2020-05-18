Southland Casino Racing will "Play it Safe" with Monday's reopening

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has given casinos the green light to start placing bets again, with restrictions.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark — Two months after shutting down due to COVID-19, Arkansas' casino industry can reopen.

Southland Casino Racing will start taking bets again at 9 a.m. on Monday morning, but guests will notice a lot of changes under the casino's "Play it Safe" reopening plan.

Before entering, all guests will have their temperature taken and will be required to wear masks inside.

Southland will open with 1/3 capacity, limited slot machines open, and no table games, live racing or sports betting.

Here's a list of changes the casino says its making under the Play it Safe program:

All incoming guests will be added to a guest registry and their identity will be stored as a record of their visit.

An on-site Clean Team has been created, and its members are equipped with Ecolab® multi-surface cleaner and disinfectant to conduct ongoing sanitization of all surfaces. They will help to protect guests by dispensing hand sanitizer and spot cleaning slot machines and other surfaces on request.

Social distancing protocols are in place throughout the facility.

Touchless service and payment options are now available at food and beverage outlets.

Hand-sanitizing stations have been added at the entrance and throughout the facility.

Air exchange settings have been bolstered to optimize air quality within the facility.

Some service offerings may be limited or unavailable to help maintain safe social distancing and health and safety guidelines.