Southwest Tennessee Community College reinstates mask mandate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southwest Tennessee Community College has reinstated its mask mandate .
All students, employees and visitors to any Southwest campus are required to wear face coverings while indoors regardless of vaccination status. The only exceptions are when employees are in a private office or while eating.
Southwest officials said disinfection protocols established during the pandemic continue as well as social distancing practices.
Those who test positive for COVID-19 are encouraged to fill out a confidential self-report online through the college’s website. In accordance with Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) guidelines, the College will continue internal case reporting and contact tracing.
Southwest returns to on-campus learning Aug. 23. Students have the option to take courses virtually or in-person or a hybrid of both.
Southwest will continue to monitor the Coronavirus and plan accordingly. Employees, students and the general public are encouraged to review the College’s infectious disease policy, Back to Campus Plan and Coronavirus website.