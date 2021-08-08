Southwest Tennessee Community College reinstates mask mandate

Southwest returns to on-campus learning Aug. 23. Students have the option to take courses virtually or in-person or a hybrid of both.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southwest Tennessee Community College has reinstated its mask mandate .

All students, employees and visitors to any Southwest campus are required to wear face coverings while indoors regardless of vaccination status. The only exceptions are when employees are in a private office or while eating.

Southwest officials said disinfection protocols established during the pandemic continue as well as social distancing practices.

Those who test positive for COVID-19 are encouraged to fill out a confidential self-report online through the college’s website. In accordance with Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) guidelines, the College will continue internal case reporting and contact tracing.

