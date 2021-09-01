Southwest Tennessee Community College will go all virtual, for a limited time

To try to lessen the risk of COVID-19 infections associated with Labor Day activities, the school will go virtual for the 5 days following the holiday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Memphis and large parts of the Mid-South continue to see rising COVID-19 numbers, schools grapple with growing case counts, quarantines, and contact tracing. Wednesday, another school has made corresponding adjustments.

Southwest Tennessee Community College announced that, to try to lessen the risk of coronavirus infections “associated with holiday activities” from Labor Day, they will go fully virtual for the 5 days following the holiday.

The school said all on-campus classes and operations will start back up again on Monday, September 13, barring any new developments regarding the spread of the coronavirus. Face masks will be required when students return to in-person learning.

Here is the full statement from Southwest Tennessee Community College:

This 5-day virtual period is designed to protect students, faculty and staff in the event there is a substantial spike in the local COVID-19 infection rate in the days immediately following the holiday weekend and to give those who may have contracted the coronavirus over the holiday weekend a chance to possibly present symptoms and take appropriate measures to get tested, care for themselves and protect others.

“This is a prudent measure designed to protect life and prevent a more serious disruption in our students’ academic progress,” President Tracy D. Hall said. “Since the outset of the pandemic, our priorities have been the health and welfare of students, employees and the broader community. While we hold fast to our mission of student success, this proactive approach to preventing the transmission of the virus after a major holiday when families and the public may celebrate in close quarters is prudent and necessary. I am confident our students and employees can pivot and keep moving forward to success.”

The college has devised plans in collaboration with area school districts to ensure continuity of all teaching, learning, and academic support for all dually-enrolled students during this period. Dually-enrolled students have been notified regarding their activities during the all-virtual period. Medical District High School at the College’s Union Avenue Campus will continue with on-campus operation.

All on-campus classes and operations will resume Monday, Sept. 13, barring any new developments regarding the spread of the coronavirus. Students and employees experiencing COVID-19 symptoms have been advised not to return to campus Sept. 13 and to inform their instructors and supervisors, get tested and seek medical care.

Southwest will continue to confer daily with local and state public health officials and review guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR), state and local health departments and other authorities.

Face masks are required to be worn while indoors at all Southwest locations and students, employees and visitors are encouraged to practice social distancing.