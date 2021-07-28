Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves won't mandate masks in schools

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves "has no intention" of requiring people to wear masks in schools this fall, his spokeswoman said Tuesday.

That's what his spokeswoman, Bailey Martin, said in response to questions Tuesday.

Reeves has been out of state several days and has made few public statements about the pandemic, even as Republican governors in Arkansas and Alabama have been outspoken in promoting vaccination.

Reeves posted Friday on Twitter that the risks of not getting the COVID-19 vaccination are greater than the risks of getting it.

Reeves was in Colorado last week for a Republican governors' meeting. He has been in Florida in recent days.