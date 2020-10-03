x
St. Jude limits visits, cancels events as virus precautions

The hospital released a list of policies Sunday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is limiting visits, calling off conferences, and restricting patient and family events after the coronavirus was confirmed in the county that includes Memphis, Tennessee.

The hospital released a list of policies after Shelby County health officials said Sunday that one person who traveled out of state but not out of the country had contracted coronavirus. Officials say the patient is in good condition.

State officials have asked that Tennessee insurance carriers waive coronavirus testing costs.
2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Precautions at St. Jude
St. Jude and ALSAC are closely monitoring the global COVID-19 outbreak. Our goal is to ensure a safe place for our patients, their families, all employees and supporters. At this time, St. Jude has not yet treated a case of COVID-19. Because COVID-19 poses a health risk, we are limiting the number of visitors.
