St. Jude limits visits, cancels events as virus precautions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is limiting visits, calling off conferences, and restricting patient and family events after the coronavirus was confirmed in the county that includes Memphis, Tennessee.
The hospital released a list of policies after Shelby County health officials said Sunday that one person who traveled out of state but not out of the country had contracted coronavirus. Officials say the patient is in good condition.
State officials have asked that Tennessee insurance carriers waive coronavirus testing costs.