State confirms 154 coronavirus cases in TN; mayors reporting 1st cases in Scott, Hamblen & Anderson Co.

There are 17 counties now reporting cases according to official state numbers, though some local counties are reporting cases on their own

As of Thursday, March 19, the Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed 154 cases of COVID-19 across the state, including one in Cumberland County.

The most confirmed cases are in Davidson County, home to Tennessee's largest city, Nashville. There are 75 confirmed cases there.

There are eight total cases reported by the state in East Tennessee. There are two in Knox and one each in Campbell, Cumberland, Hamilton, Jefferson, Sevier, and Sullivan counties.

154 is the official state count, though some counties are reporting different numbers locally.

On Friday, Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals posted on Facebook that the county had its first confirmed case. Tibbals said the confirmed case and the family has been in self-quarantine for a week and that contact with others should have been minimal.

Morristown Mayor Gary Chesney also posted Friday on Facebook that the first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Hamblen County. He said the person is self-isolating.

On Thursday, Anderson Co. Mayor Terry Frank said that the county had its first case after the Anderson County Health Department advised her that a person tested positive for COVID-19, though that is not listed in the state's official count.

Frank said the patient is self-isolated and the local health department is providing support.

On Friday, Greene County had one reported case -- a student at Tusculum University. The university said it was notified Friday morning that a student had tested positive, and that it would be closing student residence halls and telling nonessential personnel to work remotely.

There's a new category of cases on the state website that's called 'residents of other states/countries.' State health officials said cases are being reported by a patient's county of residence.

For example, the state said if a person was a resident of Davidson County and happened to be in another Tennessee county where they became ill, assessed, tested, and were confirmed to have COVID-19 — then this case would be counted as a Davidson County case rather than a case in the county where they tested positive.

The second Knox County case was reported Tuesday but said that the second case reported in Knox County was someone who did not actually live in the county, saying the new case was reported locally because of how the CDC tracks patients.

According to KCHD, the second case lived out of country and was tested in another state. They said the case was reported locally, though, based on their address on record. KCHD said it is trying to work with the State Health Department and CDC to change that report.

Health officials said Monday that we can expect the number of confirmed cases to rise as testing increases across the state. They emphasized that people should not be alarmed by that, but be prepared for it.

The Tennessee Dept. of Health is also working to provide the age ranges of those who have been diagnosed.

Right now, the majority of cases are people between 21-50.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee declared a state of emergency last Thursday. The governor said the move will allow federal emergency funds to flow into the state to help mitigate and treat the disease.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon declared a State of Emergency in the city on Monday, for the same reasons.

"We know this is serious. We also know this is especially serious for neighbors who are elderly. This is why we should all take this seriously even if you are not in the vulnerable population," Gov. Lee said.

The TDH said it will now post COVID-19 updates online at 2 p.m. central time each day at this link.

The Centers for Disease Control awarded more than $10 million to support the state's COVID-19 response. The money is part of more than $560 million given to state and local jurisdictions.

The State Public Health Laboratory is now running COVID-19 testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.

After concerns about the department's announcement that it would no longer release counties of residence for confirmed cases, officials update the policy to balance transparency and patient privacy.

“TDH will release counties of residence for all confirmed cases, but will not include further identifying factors like age or gender as we balance transparency with our obligation to lawfully protect patient privacy,“ said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “While the department’s standard protocol for outbreaks is to announce information by region, we understand COVID-19 is an evolving situation presenting unique concerns for our communities.“

TDH Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

• Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

• Stay home if you are sick

• Stay away from people who are sick

COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877-857-2945 and is available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central time.

In Knox County, the health department has established a COVID-19 public information line effective Wednesday. People can call 865-215-5555 or toll-free at 888-288-6022. The information line will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.