Arkansas issues new expansion for nursing homes to allow visitors again

Under the criteria, visits can resume after a facility has gone 14 days without any new cases, instead of 28.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A lot of Arkansans got some good news on Tuesday as the governor announced an easing of guidelines for nursing home visitations.

For the past seven months, many families have had to celebrate major life moments without the ones they love most by their side, which is why these new guidelines come as a sign of hope.

But one couple, Clay and Megan Moore, didn't let the pandemic stop them from including a special someone on their special day.

"She's just so dear to us, so we wanted to make sure we included her," Megan said.

As soon as the "I do's" were said and the toasts were made, newlyweds Clay and Megan Moore knew there was only one place to go next.

"When they rolled her around there she just started... tears of joy was her first reaction," Clay said.

The couple went straight to the nursing home Clay's 94-year-old grandmother Virginia Taylor lives in.

"We took her one of the bridesmaid bouquets, so that way we could give her a little piece of the wedding to enjoy," Megan said.

The smile on her face and love in her eyes was icing on the cake to an already special day.

"That was just the best finale to the day and the whole ceremony and event is getting to see her at the end of it," Clay said.

But the Moore family is not alone in COVID-19 separating them from experiencing some of life's greatest moments with the people closest to their hearts.

Rachel Bunch, Arkansas Healthcare Association Executive Director, said these precious moments are what matters most to the residents in all their facilities across the state.

"We want to do whatever we can in a safe manner to bring those things back to them," she said.

The state trying to do just that, according to Bunch, by announcing an expansion for long-term care facility visitations on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

"There's a lot of facilities, a lot of families, a lot of residents that will be able to take advantage of visitation now with that new criteria," she said.

According to Bunch, under the new criteria visits can resume after a facility has gone 14 days without any new cases, instead of the original 28.

Also, visitations can be done even when there are cases in the facility, if needed for the mental health of a resident, or in end-of-life care.

"We're going to do what we can to connect these people with their families and if we have to do adjust along the way, we will try to make the case to our state leaders to do so," she said.