State of Emergency extended for Bartlett and Memphis amid pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic is still very real; local governments continue to extend state of emergencies.

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. — The State of Emergency was extended Thursday for both the City of Bartlett and City of Memphis.

Just after 11 a.m., Bartlett Mayor Keith McDonald issued the extension for his city through October 15, 2020 or until rescinded.

The duration of the state of emergency will continue through October 15, 2020 or until rescinded, but shall be limited to seven (7) days unless it is necessary by Executive Order for additional seven (7) day increments as permitted by law.

Shelby County Health Department Health Directive No. 13 and Face Mask Directive No. 2 will continue in effect in the City of Bartlett through October 15, 2020, unless modified or superseded by the Shelby County Health Department before then, whereupon the Shelby County Health Department Directives that modify or supersede Health Directive No. 13 and Face Directive No. 2 will continue in effect in the City of Bartlett as set forth in such Directives. The Bartlett Police Department, the Bartlett Code Enforcement Office, and other City officials are authorized to assist the Shelby County Health Department in taking such action as is necessary to enforce the Shelby County Health Department Health Directive and Face Mask Directive.

The City and its departments and agencies are authorized to seek any and all necessary federal and state funding to facilitate the response to the Emergency.

All required procedures and formalities as to procurements on behalf of the City are hereby suspended for purchases of equipment, materials, supplies and services needed for Emergency management purposes to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the community.

The City of Bartlett, as necessary, shall take all actions set forth in Tennessee Code Annotated § 58-2-110(3) during the course of the state of emergency.

Although City parks and playground equipment remain open at the present time for persons to walk, run, and play, citizens using City parks and playground equipment are required to adhere to the Social Distancing Requirements and the guidelines set forth on the Parks and Recreation Department website.

A determination that any provision of this Order is invalid will not affect the enforceability of any other provision of this Order. The remaining provisions shall remain in fill force and effect. Any invalid provision will be modified to the extent necessary for enforceability.

Upon signature, this Order shall become effective on October 9, 2020.

At 1 p.m., Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland issued his extension for the City of Memphis. It can be read here.