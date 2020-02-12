Arkansas plans to transport COVID-19 patients if hospitals get overwhelmed

An updated trauma care system will allow healthcare workers to access where most beds are available in the state to treat coronavirus patients.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An updated trauma care system will allow healthcare workers to access where most beds are available in the state to treat COVID-19 patients.

Health experts in Arkansas predict hospitals may soon become overrun with COVID-19 patients, leaving some with no option but to start turning people away.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said 37 percent of ICU beds in the state are currently being used by COVID patients.

"The COVID patients at this time are not taking up a majority of the bed space, but, if we don't do the things that we need to do to prevent getting the disease, then that could flip," Dr. Jerrilyn Jones said.

Dr. Jerrilyn Jones with the Arkansas Department of Health is leading a change to a system called "Trauma Com."

Doctors will be able to look at where the next closest hospital bed is available for the patient to be treated for the virus if their hospital is filling up.

Trauma Com was implemented a few years ago for the transferring of trauma patients to hospitals where better care is available.

"The idea is just to make sure that we're maximizing bed capacity all over the state," Dr. Jone said.

This will be useful when certain parts of the state see bigger outbreaks.

For example, ICU beds in Southwest Arkansas are filling up the fastest. Gov. Hutchinson said more than 50 percent are currently being used by COVID patients.

"So, Trauma Com would be able to look at that system and say there is a bed here that is appropriate for this patient so we will direct that patient there," Dr. Jones said.

Troy Wells, the president and CEO of Baptist Health, said the system will be updated multiple times a day to give an accurate picture of where the most beds are available.

"Then this Trauma Com system would help facilitate COVID-19 patients to the most appropriate location. Just like we do with trauma patients today," he said. “It better identifies what a particular patient may need and it helps to prevent certain hospitals from being overwhelmed."

Dr. Jones said although this tool will be useful, she hopes people will continue to social distance and wear masks.

"Those are going to be the things that prevent the disease and again prevent those increased hospitalizations due to covid and thus having to transfer COVID patients between hospitals," she said.

Gov. Hutchinson said it will take about two weeks to get the system in place once the correct people are hired.