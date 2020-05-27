Studies show warm weather can slow the spread of COVID-19; but by how much?

Researchers have been studying the effects of warm temperatures on the Coronavirus.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We are all waiting for the day we can take a break from the caution we live with due to Coronavirus.

And, there's hope warm weather might break the grip of COVID-19.

It's a possibility health leaders are investigating.

A local doctor says warm temperatures could help, but they may not be enough to stifle the virus.

We're just starting to flirt with the warmer temperatures we'll be faced with the next several months.

In desperate attempts to conquer this health threat that is still so very new to us.. many questioned if weather might play a role...like it does with the flu.

Dr. Stephen Threlkeld of Baptist Hospital says several research institutions have been studying the effects of warm temperatures on the Coronavirus in search of answers to that question.

"Their feeling on this was that the warm weather would have some help to us but not the monstrous game changer," said Threlkeld.

He says there are new results from fresh studies, if weather can can slow down the Coronavirus, but he says those outcomes show sunny skies are no silver bullet.

The Center for Disease Control guidance suggests the same advising that some other viruses, like those that cause the common cold and flu, spread more during cold weather months but that does not mean it is impossible to become sick with these viruses during other months.

The studies Threlkeld is referring to go further.

Their results indicate every degree higher than 25 degrees Celsius or 77 degrees Fahrenheit decreases COVID-19's ability to replicate by 1.7 percent.

Health leaders and researchers agree, there's still much to learn about how COVID-19 spreads and just how bad it's health effects can get.

"But if we take that as a number that does at least pass the sniff test then I think that most people would agree that warm weather would be to our advantage, but probably not a kill shot to virus to just shut down the pandemic."