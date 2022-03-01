Tennessee moving from daily to weekly COVID-19 data updates for the state

The Tennessee Department of Health will release weekly updates each Wednesday. The data will include the previous Sunday through Saturday period.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — At a time when the omicron variant of the coronavirus is surging, Tennessee health officials say they will no longer provide daily COVID-19 data releases starting this week.

Health commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said the decision will enable the department to incorporate COVID-19 monitoring with the department's pre-pandemic priorities. She said the number of reported virus cases are becoming less accurate due to an increase in at-home testing.

She said no matter what the data shows, getting COVID-19 vaccinations and wearing masks should continue.