Tennessee Department of Health says new coronavirus strain found in the state

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health confirms the new strain of COVID-19 has been detected in the state.

The department said as of now, two cases of this new variant were confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control, out of seven samples sent to the CDC. That makes Tennessee one of 20 states that have reported this new strain.

The experts said viruses constantly change and new variants are expected.

However, this does not change the state's response to COVID, but serves as a reminder to be vigilant and continue wearing masks and maintaining social distance.