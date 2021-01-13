Tennessee doctors group urges state lawmakers to push for mask mandate

The doctors had been urging Gov. Bill Lee to issue a statewide mask mandate.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of Tennessee doctors that has been pushing Gov. Bill Lee for a statewide mask mandate has turned its attention to the legislature.

On the first day of the 2021 legislative session, doctors on Tuesday asked lawmakers for a mask mandate. They say it is needed to fight the state's severe coronavirus outbreak.

More than 7,800 people in Tennessee have died from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, in Shelby County the health department says vaccinations resumed by appointment Tuesday after the Tennessee Department of Health pledged to give the county 8,900 doses a week through the end of January. Vaccinations were halted last week after the county ran out of doses.