Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee extends COVID-19 state of emergency through end of February

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has extended the state of emergency in the state through the end of February.

The orders extend remote meetings for government officials, stopping most in-person court cases, limits indoor public gatherings to 10 people, and doesn't allow fans at K-12 school games.

Along with extending the state of emergency, Lee is allowing county mayors to enforce mask mandates, but he continues to resist calls to implement a statewide order.