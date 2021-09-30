x
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee extends school mask opt-outs blocked by judges

Lee told reporters Thursday that he will extend the order by 30 days. It was set to expire on Oct. 5.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee puts on his mask during a break in the state budget hearings Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Lee has opposed a statewide mask mandate, stressing personal responsibility. He has instead allowed counties to decide whether to require masks. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

DICKSON, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said he will extend an executive order that lets families opt their children out of school mask mandates to prevent the spread of COVID-19, despite federal court rulings that have blocked the policy in three counties. 

Lee told reporters Thursday that he will extend the order by 30 days. It was set to expire on Oct. 5.

The Republican said he was "incredibly disappointed" by the rulings against the policy from three federal judges. 

Federal judges have blocked the order from being implemented in Knox, Shelby and Williamson counties. 

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery said he was pursuing appeals in Shelby and Knox counties.

