Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee stands behind decisions in Memphis visit as Regional One workers get vaccinated

Governor Lee said, “Many of the choices that we made at Thanksgiving are creating very serious consequences in our healthcare system today.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is standing behind some of his more controversial decisions concerning COVID-19.

While urging people to wear a mask now more than ever, even with him wearing a mask the majority of the time, he will not issue a mask mandate. Even though 5,000 people have died from COVID, he held back on distributing the vaccine for a few days.

Governor Lee was in Memphis Thursday to watch some of the first people getting vaccinated at Regional One Hospital. Health professionals are the first to be inoculated.

Doctor Amy Thacker said the needle of safety will not help erase what she has seen and heard.

“I have had so many conversations,” she said, “... with families, passing peoples last messages to them, before they get on the ventilator. For all the patients on ventilators, the vast majority don’t do well.”

He defends his actions. By not sending out vials of the vaccine immediately, they learned they could get two doses out of every vial.

“We are eliminating waste,” he said.

When it comes to masks, he won’t make it law, but he is pleading with Tennessee residents to wear them.