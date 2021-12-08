Tennessee Governor Bill Lee wants to stop the spread of COVID-19 rumors

Gov. Lee is asking lawmakers to let their constituents be aware of false rumors so disinformation about COVID-19 won’t be shared.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is learning how quickly COVID-19 disinformation can spread on social media. You need to see this, because it's a lesson for all of us not to share or like things unless we know they're true.

The governor recently issued an executive order authorizing the Tennessee National Guard to continue helping with COVID-19 vaccines and tests, just as they've been doing for months.

Thursday, the Lee administration had to send out a clarifying letter to lawmakers addressing all the rumors. One said the order meant the guard would round up unvaccinated citizens and take them to quarantine camps, which is false. Others said Lee was laying the groundwork for permanent lockdowns, which is not true. Yet another said vaccines are being given to livestock so it will vaccinate citizens when they eat meat, which is false.

The governor's office said they're all conspiracy theories and asked lawmakers to pass that along to their constituents.