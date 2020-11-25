x
Tennessee Governor says COVID vaccines to be optional in K-12 schools

Gov. Bill Lee said he doesn't foresee COVID-19 mandates for school districts in Tennessee, saying vaccines are a choice.
Credit: AP
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee puts on his mask during a break in the state budget hearings Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says COVID-19 vaccines will be optional in the state's K-12 public schools, once they become available. 

The Republican said at a news conference Tuesday that vaccines will be very important for Tennessee to "ultimately really be able to handle" the virus. But he said he doesn't foresee COVID-19 mandates for school districts in Tennessee, saying vaccines are a choice.

The comment comes as Tennessee and the country as at large look toward initial doses of vaccine that could arrive in the next few weeks, amid a surge in the coronavirus that is increasingly straining hospital systems.

