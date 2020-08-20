Tennessee House Minority Leader Karen Camper recovers from COVID-19

Camper reportedly fell ill last week.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Democratic Party says House Minority Leader Karen Camper is recovering after being quarantined for COVID-19.

The following statement was sent to Local 24 News by Camper’s office regarding the illness:

“Last week upon arrival at the start of the Special Legislative Session, Leader Camper began to feel ill. She immediately sought medical attention and, in accordance with CDC guidelines and recommendations, she was tested for COVID-19.

That test was non-detectable.

As a precautionary measure, she returned to Memphis and immediately went into quarantine for the safety of her colleagues and her family.

It was subsequently determined that she had contracted the virus. She then contacted the Director of Legislative Administration.

She is now resting and recuperating at home under the care of her personal physician.

Leader Camper is asking that all respect her privacy and she looks forward to quickly getting back to the business of representing her district and the state as Minority Leader.”