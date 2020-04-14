Tennessee joins other states in plans to reopen for business

Governor Bill Lee preparing to open state in phases amid COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennesseans must get back to work. That was the message from Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Monday even as the stay at home order was extended until April 30th. Lee also announced plans to reopen the state's economy in May.

Right now state health officials still don't have a clear number of how many Tennesseans are positive for the coronavirus, but Lee's administration is looking ahead to the very near future to get money flowing through the state again. Like other states, Tennessee has seen unemployment claims double since the state orders closed all but essential businesses, fallout of the COVID-19 crisis.

Lee says his administration is taking cues from the White House in making efforts to kick-start the state's economy by May. The governor's plans make use of a new economic recovery group made up of state business and tourism leaders who will work upon recommendations from the CDC and state health officials.

Together with the Unified Command Group, they will come up with industry-prescribed standards to a phased reboot of Tennessee's economy. Admitting there is no clear end in sight for wiping out the virus, Lee says there is lots of clarity in the state's economic bill of health.

"It is clear that our economy can not stay shut down for months on end, so we are left with a clear but complicated task. We have to re-imagine how to conduct business in society so we can operate our economy sagely and confidently while continuing to stop the spread of COVID-19," said Lee.