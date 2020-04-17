Tennessee lawmakers included within President Trump's re-opening policy

Senators Lamar Alexander and Marsha Blackburn named to President Trump's reopening the economy task force.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In a press briefing on Thursday, President Donald Trump named a new task force for reopening the economy.

Tennessee senators Lamar Alexander and Marsha Blackburn are listed on it too.

The 18-page plan lists step-by-step how to re-open the economy in three phases.

However, those specific dates of when each state will open are decisions left at the hands of state governors.

In a tweet, President Trump posted a link to the new plan:

In the plan, President Trump advises employers should bring employees back to work in phases, if possible while respecting social distancing guidelines.