Tennessee new weekly unemployment claims fall below 70,000

Nationally, 4.4 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week.

Tennesseans filed 68,968 new unemployment claims in the week ending on April 18.

Tennessee's number of new claims in a week has fallen for two weeks in a row now. The state's weekly unemployment claim totals rose dramatically in mid-March, reaching a peak of 116,141 new claims in a week earlier this month.

This latest number is still far above average pre-pandemic levels.

Tennessee officials released these numbers for weekly unemployment claim totals in the past 5 weeks:

74,772 new claims for the week ending on April 11

116,141 new claims for the week ending on April 4

94,492 new claims for the week ending on March 28

39,096 new claims for the week ending March 21

2, 702 new claims for the week ending March 14

National unemployment claims show a similar pattern. After a record-breaking spike in new weekly unemployment claims when the coronavirus first impacted the economy, new weekly numbers are gradually going down.

