x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Coronavirus

Tennessee officials say some inmates now qualify for COVID-19 vaccine

The announcement comes two days after The Associated Press reported that an advisory panel concluded inoculating inmates could be a "PR nightmare."

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee officials say some of the state's prisoners will receive the COVID-19 vaccine. 

The announcement comes two days after The Associated Press reported that an advisory panel concluded inoculating inmates could be a "PR nightmare."

However, the Department of Correction will only provide the COVID-19 shot to inmates who qualify as part of other groups the state has prioritized.

Department of Correction spokesperson Dorinda Carter said Tuesday that the agency has ordered 2,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and 980 doses of the Moderna vaccine. 

They will be distributed to inmates who are 65 and older or have health conditions that put them in groups already given priority status by the state.

COVID-19 Vaccine Information
The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) is working to ensure that a vaccine can be allocated and distributed to priority populations once that is made official. TDH will continue to monitor and share information about the COVID-19 vaccine on this webpage as it becomes available.
Tn

Related Articles