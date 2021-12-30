Tennessee receives shipment of oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment

These treatments are recommended for people who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19 or have underlying medical conditions.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Merck and Pfizer oral antiviral treatments for COVID-19 have arrived in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) said Thursday, shipments are here and will be distributed at Walmart pharmacies.

An emergency use authorization was issued by The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for molnupirvar by Merck and an emergency use authorization for Paxlovid™ by Pfizer.

Early studies show that these treatment options may reduce severe outcomes from COVID-19 including hospitalization or death and are recommended for those who are at high risk for severe illness or people who have underlying health conditions.

If you feel that you need this treatment, consult with your doctor first about your risk factors. Both drugs require a prescription.

TDH and Walmart pharmacies across the state worked together on a distribution plan of molnupiravir and Paxlovid™. This treatment is free, and Tennesseans can visit here to find a participating Walmart pharmacy.

Initial supplies are limited as the first allocation from the federal government was 5,000 courses of molnupiravir and 1,000 courses of Paxlovid™. TDH anticipates additional doses in the coming weeks as production increases.

TDH said, while antivirals may help treat COVID-19, vaccination is the best approach to prevent infection. Tennesseans age 5 and above are encouraged to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals ages 16 and above who received an mRNA vaccine may also be eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after they complete the initial series.