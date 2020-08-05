You should still practice social distancing, even when out on the water

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is reminding people to continue following social distancing guidelines, even when boating.

PICKWICK DAM, Tenn. — After being cooped up for months, are you ready to get out town and hit the lakes?

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is reminding people to continue following social distancing guidelines, even out on the water.

Those that live in Pickwick say the rules of social distancing are not being followed.

“The boat ramps have been full, people tying up together," says Pickwick resident Dana Capocaccia.

Capocaccia said last weekend was as busy as any holiday weekend, and not many are following the CDC guidelines. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is discouraging people from "tying up" with other boaters.

"Y'all can anchor next to each other - but the old rafting up - we don't recommend rafting up. But you can anchor 6 to 10 feet apart. And you can still talk to each other and enjoy the weekend," says TWRA Spokesperson Amy Snider.

Snider says the agency has seen an increase in boating accidents the past few weekends because so many people have been out.

“It really looked like Memorial Day weekend out here last weekend on all the lakes in Tennessee. It was 80 degrees and people were wanting to get out because they were cooped up," says Snider.

Snider says when it comes to Pickwick - because it covers a three-state region - boaters need to know the current regulations for the state they are in.

While people may not think they are putting themselves at the risk at the lake, Capocaccia says think about this.