Tennessee State Parks reopen Friday

All state parks in West Tennessee are among those set to reopen and will remain open as long as overcrowding doesn't become an issue.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee State Parks are ready to welcome back visitors nearly three weeks after closing down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, 53 of the 56 state parks will reopen according to Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Deputy Commissioner Jim Bryson. All state parks in West Tennessee are among the ones to reopen.

When the parks closed down three weeks ago, Bryson said it was due to issues of overcrowding.

"The decision to close the state parks was a difficult one because we really know, even scientific evidence will show, that being outdoors, being in nature, is good for your physical health and your emotional health in particularly in times of stress like we're in now," he said.

During the closure, the parks went over procedural changes, added more signage and PPE for park rangers. Bryson said they believe the time is right to reopen because of the changes and increased awareness.

"Over the last few weeks, we've been able to address many of those problems. We've worked on a lot of procedures and provided equipment to our staffs so they can be safer and our guests can be safer," he said. "We have more signage and we're now to the point that we believe we can open safely. We also believe people understand the need to social distance."

Tips for Safely Visiting After Parks Reopen (April 2020) There are some important things you need to know before state parks reopen to daytime visitors on April 24, 2020. We want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable visit. Some parks or areas may be closed if they reach capacity. Visit our closures page for the most up to date information: https://tnstateparks.com/about/covid-19-closures Posted by Tennessee State Parks on Wednesday, April 22, 2020

All parks will open for day-use only which means no overnight camping. Bryson said that's to encourage people to use parks near their homes and to prevent unnecessary travel.

Trails and activities like disc golfing courses will be open but facilities and places to gather like campgrounds, pavilions and playgrounds will remain close.

Bryson said park rangers have been directed to look for overcrowding. If crowding becomes an issue they are directed to close down that area of the park and possibly the entire park.