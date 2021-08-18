Tennessee State Representative Antonio Parkinson gets COVID-19 shot, urges others to do the same

"I felt like it was time for me to go ahead and make this move,” he said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee State Representative Antonio Parkinson of Memphis got his COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday and is urging others to follow suit.

Parkinson said he's no longer hesitant about the vaccine and rolled up his sleeve to get his COVID shot.

He admitted he was reluctant to get the shot since the doses haven't been fully approved by the FDA and wanted to see what side effects would pop up. Parkinson also blamed the negative history of medical experimentation on people of color in this country.

But he said seeing how deadly and contagious this Delta variant is, and how it's affecting the African American community, changed his mind.

"This one's different. This one's more formidable variant that is just laying a wasteland in its path, and you know, it's time. I felt like it was time for me to go ahead and make this move,” he said.