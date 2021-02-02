Mid-South lawmaker gets 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose & encourages others to get vaccinated

St. Rep. Barbara Cooper, 91, said she was excited to receive her second dose of the Moderna vaccine Tuesday morning.

She is encouraging everyone, especially those in high-risk categories, to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated when they are eligible.

Cooper has served Tennessee House District 86 for 25 years after retiring from education. That district covers the entire western part of Memphis, spanning from Northaven and Frayser, through downtown Memphis, to south Memphis, Westwood, and southwest Memphis.