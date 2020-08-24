Tennessee State Senator says he's participating in COVID-19 vaccine trial

Senator Richard Briggs, R-Knoxville, who is also a medical doctor, said he is one of the first volunteers to receive an injection.

TENNESSEE, USA — A Tennessee State Senator is participating in a COVID-19 vaccine trial.

Senator Richard Briggs, who represents Knoxville, said he is taking part in the phase three trial at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The study will evaluate the effectiveness of the experimental COVID-19 vaccine, compared to no vaccine.