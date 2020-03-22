Tennessee State University Student tests positive for COVID-19

The student did not live on campus and is in self-isolation.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee State University says a student has tested positive for COVID-19.

School officials say the student did not live on campus and has been home in self-isolation for several days.

The university is working to contact anyone known to have had contact with the student, and notifying them of the CDC guidelines for the next steps to take.

School leaders say a campus-wide “wipe down” of academic buildings and residence halls will begin Monday.

TSU began online classes this past Monday, and most students have left campus. Employees are working remotely.

