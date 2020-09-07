Tennessee Supreme Court issues order requiring facial coverings in courthouses

Anyone entering a courthouse for court-related business must wear a facemask.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Supreme Court today issued an Order requiring all persons entering a courthouse for the purpose of court-related business to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth. The face covering shall be worn at all times while in the building.

The Chief Justice of the Tennessee Supreme Court first issued an Order declaring a judicial emergency in the state on March 13, 2020. The emergency has been extended multiple times through additional Orders. The May 26 Order eased restrictions on in-person hearings, allowed for jury trials to begin after July 3, and allowed judicial districts to continue to operate under their approved plans. Today’s Order does not change those provisions and only adds a state-wide face covering requirement. The face covering requirement is effective Monday, July 13, and continues until further order of the Court.

Masks are mandatory in all Tennessee State Courts beginning Monday. If you enter a courthouse for court-related business, mask up. 😷. pic.twitter.com/ptK4HRBgvi — Justice Sharon Lee (@JusticeLeeTN) July 9, 2020

“The recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths required the Court to reconsider how to best keep the public, court staff, and judiciary safe while keeping courts as open and accessible as possible,” Chief Justice Jeff Bivins said.

The face covering requirement is consistent with directives from the Centers for Disease Control, the Tennessee Department of Health, and several Tennessee county mayors. The Order provides several exceptions, including for those under age 12 and individuals with a bona fide medical reason. Face coverings are available for free or low cost at https://tnmasksupply.com. Courthouses are also coordinating with local Tennessee Emergency Management Agency offices to have masks available.