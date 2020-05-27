x
Tennessee to halt sharing COVID-19 patient data

The data sharing will stop at the end of the month.
Credit: AP
Workers administer tests at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing location Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Franklin, Tenn. An expanded coronavirus testing effort launched in Tennessee Saturday that includes workers from the Tennessee National Guard at 15 drive-thru testing sites across the state. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee will soon stop providing the names and addresses of COVID-19 patients with first responders after initially arguing doing so would protect those on the front line. 

Gov. Bill Lee's administration made the decision this week, conceding that the data may have created a false sense of security to those responding to emergency calls. 

The data sharing will stop at the end of the month. 

The announcement follows an Associated Press review that found public officials in at least two-thirds of states are sharing the addresses of people who tested positive with first responders. 

At least 10 of those states, including Tennessee, also shared the patients' names.

