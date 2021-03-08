Tennessee won't incentivize COVID shots but pays to vax cows

Gov. Bill Lee says he does not think the state should offer incentives for COVID-19 inoculations.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Despite having some of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, Tennessee isn’t planning to offer any incentives for people to get the shot.

But it’s a different story when it comes to cattle, where the state has reimbursed farmers nearly half a million dollars over the past two years to vaccinate their herds against respiratory and other diseases.

