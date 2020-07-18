The coronavirus document the White House did not want you to see

Mid-South in COVID-19 ‘red zone,’ according to document which suggests 18 states should follow more stringent protective measures to slow the spread of coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn — An unpublished document shows that 18 states are in the “red zone” when it comes to the coronavirus – including the Mid-South.

In a report released by the Center of Public Integrity, over a dozen states saw more than 100 new cases per 100,000 population last week.

Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas are on the list.

Startling data prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, but previously not made public, recommends that 18 states should follow more stringent protective measures.

Those include limiting gatherings to 10 or less, closing bars and gyms and asking residents to wear masks at all times.

"The White House has identified Tennessee as one of the states that has uncontrolled transmission," said Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter. "That's actually why the White House team was sent here.”

The report outlines what local health leaders have been stressing, that Shelby Couny has one of the highest number of new cases over the past three weeks. Haushalter said White House representatives traveled to different areas in early July.

“They visited 10 communities prior to the 4th of July," shared Haushalter. "Because there were concerns for ongoing transmission. But also recognition that was appropriate action we could get to a better place."

NEW: 18 states around the country are in a “red zone” for coronavirus cases, according to an unpublished document prepared for the White House coronavirus task force and obtained by the Center for Public Integrity. https://t.co/ZO6b4cRnv8 — ABC News (@ABC) July 17, 2020

In the report, eleven states are in the red zone for test positivity, meaning more than 10% of diagnostic test results returned positive. In the Mid-South, Mississippi is on that list. Tennessee and Arkansas showed slightly better improvements with the yellow zone.