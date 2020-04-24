"The data has given us reason to have guarded optimism” / Possibility of reopening Shelby County grows as new COVID-19 cases here stabilize

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris could make adjustments to allow for some reopening as early as next Friday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Shelby County, Mayor Lee Harris Friday extended the stay at home order another week, but said the recent flattening of new COVID-19 cases could make reopening some of the county possible next Friday.

Mayor Harris said he's working the municipality mayors to ensure any kind of gradual reopening plans are consistent when it's safe to do so.

"The data has given us reason to have guarded optimism," Mayor Harris said.

That comes from a slowing of new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County - 35 to 50 on average this week - compared to daily jumps of more than 100 news cases last week.

"We have been somewhat on a downward trajectory since about a week ago, when we had our high," Mayor Harris said.

But Mayor Harris said it's still too soon to gradually reopen the economy - until no earlier than next Friday, May 1st. Any tweaks then would likely apply to all of Shelby County outside of Memphis city limits.

"These changes will be necessary as we move towards a transition of a phased approach towards recovery," Mayor Harris said.

As those plans are finalized in the days ahead, the Shelby County Health Department reported new COVID-19 cases - and a related death - at the 10 local assisted living facilities or group homes with at least three cases.

"Everyone has to be held accountable, and we can't let, and provide certain protections for nursing home owners that are not applicable for other kinds of organizations - particularly because the risk can be high if there is under investment and under staffing," Mayor Harris said.

Those with the health department said in nearly all of the 43 COVID-19 related deaths to date in Shelby County, a pre-existing heart condition, respiratory condition, obesity, or diabetes played some role.

"Those are the four most important risk factors nationally and they are also are locally among the residents who've had the worst outcomes," Shelby County Health Department Chief of Epidemiology David Sweat said.

We also learned Friday that of the nearly 2,000 COVID-19 cases so far in Shelby County, 44% of those people recovered, meaning they successfully went through a 21-day isolation period.