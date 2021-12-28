The Mid-South sees surges in COVID-19 cases

“They're tired of COVID-19. But I will tell you, the COVID-19 is not going to tire of us,” said Dr. Michelle Taylor, Shelby County Health Department Director.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Much like the rest of the country, the Mid-South is seeing a surge in COVID cases. Now approaching two years, how we feel about the pandemic is understandable.

It is not over. The Shelby County Health Department is seeing a rapid increase in cases.

There is an average of 956 rolling cases a day and 1,540 new cases as of Monday.

“It's up to us as a community to start to do the things and continue to do the things to protect ourselves,” said Dr. Taylor.

How does this surge compare to previous surges?

Baptist Memorial’s Dr. Steve Threlkeld said there are three ways viruses can be harmful:

1. How contagious the virus is

“They can be very contagious and pass around very quickly. We've certainly checked that box with Omicron,” said Dr. Threlkeld, Baptist Memorial Hospital Infectious Disease.

2. Resistance

“They can be more resistant to our defenses, either monoclonal antibody therapies, natural infection, vaccinations. Once again, omicron very, unfortunately nicely checks that box as well. It's turned back the clock on our immunity,” said Dr. Threlkeld.

3. Virulence or deadliness

“It has not thankfully really taken that down as neatly,” said Dr. Threlkeld.

“It is mild for those who are fully vaccinated and those who are boosted. So, remember that only about a little less than 50% of our total population is vaccinated,” said Dr. Taylor.

That is what Methodist South’s Dr. Amit Prasad said is a big concern locally.

“We have several people in the county in the population who are susceptible and for totally avoidable reasons. I mean, you know, they certainly can be protected, and they should be protected,” said Dr. Prasad, Methodist South Hospital Chief Medical Officer.

That protection is certainly needed considering the holidays.

“Normally, what you would see is first an increase in cases. Then two weeks later, typically in the last surges we've seen, you would see an increase in hospitalizations. And then two weeks after that, you would see an increase in deaths,” said Dr. Taylor.

The other concern is new variants.

“That essentially is the one thing that keeps me up at night really, is the variance and what the next new mutation may lead to,” said Dr. Prasad. “The way out of this pandemic is going to be mass vaccinations, not just in our area, but also really globally.”