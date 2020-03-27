The "new normal" for government and politicians during COVID-19 outbreak

You can't physically attended a public government meeting, for the time being.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is nothing normal about “the new normal.”

We don’t eat in restaurants. We don’t watch sports. We don’t gather together for anything.

And we don’t see our politicians in action.

“This is a tragic time,” says Shelby County Commission Chairman Mark Billingsley.

You can’t physically attend Shelby County Commission or Memphis City Council meetings for the time being.

“We are doing what we can,” Billingsley says.

It won’t be easy.

Commissioners and Council members meet at different locations and communicate through social aps like Zoom or Skype.

“We want to hear from you,” he said says.

The County Commissioners next meet on Wednesday. City council meets a week from next Tuesday.

This is “the new normal.”

