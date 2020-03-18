There are now 30 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

20 new cases were reported to the health department since Thursday's update.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 3/20/20 - The Shelby County Health Department says there are now 30 cases of COVID-19 in the county, as of 2:00 p.m. Friday. That's 20 new cases since Thursday.

Some of these 30 COVID-19 cases in Shelby County are from travel, some are from friends and family and some are from the workplace.

What you should expect is a lot more transmission from social settings. Mayor Harris is seriously considering all options in reducing cases.

-------------------------------

3/19/2020 - (SHELBY COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT NEWS RELEASE) - Shelby County currently has ten (10) confirmed COVID-19 cases. Results on six (6) new cases were reported to the Health Department last night. This increase is not unexpected because commercial laboratories have begun reporting results on tests conducted over the last several days.

While there is still no direct evidence of community transmission of the virus, the rapid increase in cases is suggestive that community transmission may be occurring. Now is the time for strict adherence to the Health Department’s social-distancing recommendations:

Messages for Individuals:

Avoid handshakes and close contact with others whenever possible.

Cancel or postpone gatherings of 10 or more people. Instead of visiting friends or relatives, call or video chat.

Stay at home whenever possible. While Shelby County School students and many others are out of school, keep children home and plan home-based activities.

Do not go to work or go out in public if you are sick, especially with fever, cough or other respiratory symptoms.

go to work or go out in public if you are sick, especially with fever, cough or other respiratory symptoms. Re-evaluate travel plans. It is strongly recommended to avoid any unnecessary travel. If traveling overseas, check the CDC’s travel advisory website, which is updated daily: https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel. If traveling within the U.S., avoid destinations where COVID-19 has been reported.

Avoid non-essential flights. Traveling by private vehicle limits exposure to other people.

Wash your hands thoroughly and often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Scrub dirt under fingernails with a brush and soap.

Practice respiratory etiquette by using a tissue if coughing or sneezing, then throwing the tissue away and washing your hands.

Sanitize surfaces that are frequently touched by many people with anti-bacterial wipes or diluted bleach solution.

Messages for Community/Business Leaders:

Cancel or postpone meetings and conferences of 10 or more people.

Consider conducting all conferences and meetings by phone or video chat rather than face-to-face.

Move desks and office furniture to put at least six feet of distance between employees.

Businesses that serve the public, including restaurants and retail stores should encourage social distancing by putting space between tables and spacing out check-out lines as much as possible.

Consider providing delivery or curbside pick-up options to limit interactions in stores and restaurants.

Encourage and enable employee telecommuting to limit person-to-person interactions as much as possible.

(For the Shelby County Health Department COVID-19 Call Center, Please Dial: 833-943-1658 available to take calls 8:00am-4:30pm, Monday-Sunday)

The Health Department’s COVID-19 webpage also has a new easy-to-remember link: shelbytnhealth.com/coronavirus. The page includes useful information about the virus and links to resources for individuals, families, businesses and faith communities.

------------------------------------

3/18/2020 - Wednesday morning, those with the Shelby County Health Department confirmed a fourth positive Coronavirus case in Shelby County.

Dr. Alisa Haushalter - the Shelby County Health Director - said the person was in contact with someone outside the city.

Tuesday, the county health department announced the third case. They said the person had been traveling extensively through the United States and came into Shelby County the day that person was ill. Right now, it’s unclear whether that person exposed others and is in isolation as those with the Shelby County Health Department pinpoint that person's recent travels.

Health officials also said the third case is not connected to the two previous confirmed Coronavirus cases in Shelby County. They have not said if the fourth case announced Wednesday is connected.

The Shelby County Health Department said Wednesday it averages about 150 calls per day about COVID-19.

Shelby County Health Department COVID-19 | LiveStories Information for Healthcare Providers Information for Individuals Information for the Community Information for Businesses Information for Schools TDH and CDC Links Here is some information from Dr Bruce Randolph, Health Officer, Shelby County Health Department. CDC guidance for healthcare facilities, specifically about triage.Guidance for Long Term Care Facilities.Also posted is the latest TNHAN Alert.

As of Wednesday afternoon in Tennessee, the state health department said there were 98 positive Coronavirus cases, with a majority of those cases coming from middle Tennessee: 58 in Davidson County and 24 in Williamson County.

Dr. Haushalter is hopeful the University of Tennessee - in cooperation with the city of Memphis and Shelby County - will be able to offer additional testing to the broader public by the end of the week, for those showing symptoms.

“We are all sensitive to the number of uninsured in our community and looking at ways for people who do not have insurance and may not have the financial resources are able to access testing as well,” Dr. Haushalter said.

Dr. Haushalter told the Shelby County Commission Wednesday morning that the county health department is NOT doing any testing at this time. The Tennessee Health Department is doing testing at all of its offices.