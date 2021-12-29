Thousands expected to pack Beale Street for New Year's Eve celebration amid COVID spike

Local and national health officials suggest small gatherings to ring in the new year as COVID cases rise.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — When the countdown on New Year’s Eve gets down to 3…2…1, where will you be?

Thousands are expected to pack Beale Street for the last day of a year many are eager to leave behind, but escaping from the pandemic among so many isn’t what health officials recommend.

The Shelby County Health Department is warning attending large crowds increases the chance of getting COVID.

“If your plans are to go to a 40 to 50-person New Year’s Eve party with all the bells and whistles and everybody hugging and kissing and wishing each other a happy new year I would strongly recommend that this year we do not do that,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Commissioner Van Turner recently tested positive for COVID-19 – even after being vaccinated and boosted.

“It’s just a blessing at least in the instance for me I was not in a point where I had to go to the hospital or that I had very severe symptoms,” said Turner, who is the chair of the health committee.

I just tested positive for Covid. The vaccinations and booster definitely help. I encourage you to get tested and get vaccinated and boosted if you plan on being out and about during this Holiday Season! — Van Turner (@turnervan357) December 28, 2021

Turner thinks we should go back to smaller public crowds, but such power doesn’t currently rest with the health department.

“The state has limited the ability of our local health department to enact certain things that could make us safer,” he said. “I think that’s a real problem and that needs to be addressed.”

The commissioner said if the health department did gain authority to begin limiting crowds again, dialing back large-scale celebrations first makes sense so essential services like school classes can continue without interruption.

“I think that local health should be in the hands of the local health department and not in the hands of individuals who are not even in our county.”

The commissioner said it’s better to take safety precautions now and nip any further COVID spikes.

Turner said he among others signed off on a letter sent to Governor Bill Lee Wednesday asking for powers stripped from the health department to be returned.