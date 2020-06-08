Three things you should know about COVID-19 vaccines and testing

One of the biggest issues? The testing problem will not be solved by the time schools start.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Mid-South has a high rate of morbid obesity placing more people at risk for COVID-19. Doctors say when a vaccine is finally developed for the virus that could present challenges for people who are overweight.

Researchers discovered that flu and hepatitis vaccines didn't do so well in people weighing more than 100 pounds in the 80s.

Twice as many obese people who got flu shots still got the flu compared to people who were not overweight. Doctors have no reason to believe responses to a COVID vaccine won't be the same. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Stephen Threlkeld gives one reason why.

"In terms of the fatty tissue in the body, particularly the abdomen is not active and secretes hormones which feed low line inflammations, which could interfere with the vaccine’s ability to do its job."

He says obese people are often excluded from early trail phases.

Elderly Reaction to Vaccine:

Elderly don't do well with vaccines either according to research. That's why there is a high dosage flu vaccine for people over 65.

Does Mississippi being named a COVID-19 hotspot hurt Memphis:

"There's no question that Mississippi having a crisis is a crisis for Memphis. Particularly North Mississippi," said Threlkeld.

He says since the beginning of the pandemic North Mississippi's rate of infection has been relatively high. Viruses don't respect state lines and Memphis gets lots of people from the North Mississippi and West Arkansas. That puts a strain on local hospitals.

COVID-19 Testing Will Get a Grade as Schools Start:

The testing problem will not be solved by the time schools start, according to Threlkeld. It will be better but not solved. More rapid results are needed.

As back-to-school dates were delayed some people pulled back from testing, which perhaps eased the glut of testing that caused slow result turn around times. There are antigen tests on the horizon, oral swabs, that yield results in 15 mins, but they accuracy for those is about 50%.