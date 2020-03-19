Tiger Lane being turned into coronavirus drive-thru testing site

Mayor Jim Strickland says the site is not open yet, but should be soon.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tiger Lane is now being turned into a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland made the announcement Thursday morning.

“As we have been doing for the past two weeks, the City of Memphis is taking every precaution necessary to limit the spread of COVID19 through policy, declaration, and direct action.

In that same spirit, we are taking action now to get ready for drive thru testing at Tiger Lane when test kits become more widely available. We are currently working through logistics to make sure once we have tests, the process is smooth and efficient. No tests are being administered today.

As we have more concrete information, we will share times of operation, traffic flow, and when you can expect to get the test results.”

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

