Memphis Tigers and Grizzlies fans not allowed at FedExForum and Elma Roane Fieldhouse games until further notice

The University of Memphis and Memphis Grizzlies announced the decision pending possible recommendations from the Shelby County Health Department.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The official start of the Memphis Grizzlies' 20th season is just days away, but fans won't be able to witness it in person.

The Grizzlies and the University of Memphis announced fans will not be in attendance at games played at FedExForum and Elma Roane Fieldhouse until further notice.

This decision comes after a draft of a new 'safer at home' order was released by the Shelby County Health Department on Friday. The document stated the order would begin on December 21.

The U of M and Grizzlies released this joint statement:

For Grizzlies games played without fans, plan holders will automatically be credited to their account, and Ticketmaster will automatically refund single-game purchasers. University of Memphis season and single game ticket holders will receive information via email Sunday while fans can also go to GoTigersGo.com for additional information.

Fans will not be able to attend Memphis women's basketball games at Elma Roane Fieldhouse until further notice as well.