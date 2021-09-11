When will kids be able to get COVID vaccine booster?

"Children as compared to older adults actually have a stronger immune response to vaccination," said Dr. Jennifer Snow, Baptist PICU Medical Director.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the approval for COVID vaccine boosters in adults, many are wondering when children will be eligible for the booster shot.

Just like any approved vaccination, there is a process.

When it comes to COVID vaccine boosters for kids, we have to pack our patience.

“Kid are not little adults. Our immune systems are different at different ages,” said Dr. Jennifer Snow, Baptist Memorial PICU Medical Director.

In other words, what might work for an adult may not be needed for a child.

“Especially for the younger kids, we still need more data and time to see if they actually will need a booster. Children as compared to older adults actually have a stronger immune response to vaccination, so it’s highly likely that they can go longer periods without having the waning of the immunity at the same level of protection for a longer period of time,” said Dr. Snow.

Where do we currently stand in the timeline for kids?

“The five to 11 was just approved last month, so kids are now just starting to get their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine in that age group. The teenagers, if they have their shots, they may be several months out from their second shot,” said Dr. Snow. “We still have the under five who are not vaccinated.”

@US_FDA authorizes Pfizer vaccine booster for ages 16 and 17 years old. Find out where we stand for other age groups tonight at 5pm on @ABC24Memphis — Brittani Moncrease (@BMoncreaseTV) December 9, 2021

As for those boosters, the FDA just approved the booster for ages 16-17, Thursday.

“The FDA stated that there are no significant safety concerns, so they’re not going to use the advisory committee that they typically use just because they feel that the safety concerns are minimal,” said Dr. Snow.

As more research is done and we enter the holiday season, health experts still say it’s important to mask up in large crowds, wash your hands, and practice social distancing.